HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department said that Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley died while working at Bonner Elementary on Friday.

“Officer Bryan Holley was a valuable and loved partner of the Hudson Fire Department. He would frequently go outside of his required duties to assist on accidents and other emergencies in the community. He passed away in the performance of his duties. The noble duty of protecting our children each and every day. Standing between them and the evil in this world. And he did it with a smile. He was a great example of an honorable law enforcement officer and friend to all of Hudson’s kids. The Hudson Fire Department will miss Officer Holley. May his family have comfort knowing the impact he had. Rest easy brother!” Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

Officials said Hudson VFD was called to Bonner Elementary to assist EMS on a medical call. First responders were working to save Officer Holley but he died, according to Hudson VFD.