TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Project Scientist has been holding STEM camps for over 10 years, and last year they started partnering with Trane Technologies in Tyler for a week-long camp for girls.

This year they welcomed 50 girls aged 4-12.

“Do some in-depth work looking at robotic hands and exploring the scientific process to help expand their experience,” said Julie Eagle, senior manager of AC heat pump engineering at Trane Technologies.

Eagle said that by the time they reach middle school, many girls start losing interest in “Science, Technology, Engineering and Math” or STEM careers. Their goal is to help students keep their love for the field.

“Also give them some exposure to professionals who work in the stem environment so that they can see what those careers really look like,” said Eagle.

McKenzie Henderson and Madison Muse are two of the girls participating in the camp.

“I love science, and when I grow up, I want to be like that mad kind of scientist who makes all these weird potions and gives them to the kids, and then they just have to use them for some reason,” said McKenzie Henderson, middle school student.

They enjoyed a hands-on experience, and the chance to see other women working in science and engineering. Muse said she learned a lot to take with her for the future.

“I get to create and explore different ideas for the future or what I’m going to do,” said Madison Muse, middle school student.

They’re learning important lessons by creating a special project.

“So, for all the kids who, like, don’t have an arm, we have like our little business, and we’re gonna make arms for them,” said Henderson.

Through cardboard, string, straws and popsicle sticks they were able to make a functioning hand.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl, you can do it if you really try hard,” said Muse.

Trane Technologies has committed one million dollars to the program over the next three years, and said it will help them reach 1800 elementary and middle school girls and 100 high school girls.