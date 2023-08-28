TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ahead of the start of their school year, Tyler Junior College held their “Walk with an Apache” event for incoming students over the weekend.

The event was held in the Apache Rooms at the Rogers Student Center on the TJC Central Campus, where students were invited to bring their schedules so they can be taken around campus by TJC student leaders.

“By putting on this event, we show them that we know how nerve-wracking it is to go to your classes on day one. Your class is at 8 a.m., try figuring out where it is at 8 a.m. So we put this event on to show that we care, that we want them to know where their classes are, that we want them to feel comfortable coming to class on the first day of school.” Carlie Mauldin, TJC Perspective and New Student Onboarding Coordinator

For more information visit Tyler Junior College online.