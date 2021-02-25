Jacksonville ISD board separates from superintendent a year before his contract ends

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees voted to separate from Superintendent Chad Kelly at a Thursday meeting.

Officially, the board approved “the voluntary separation agreement and release between the district and Dr. Chad Kelly.”

Kelly has been with the district since 2015. In 2019, the board extended Kelly’s contract to the end of June 2022. The district has not given an official reason why he is leaving before that date.

The meeting began in an executive session that lasted over an hour, streaming live via YouTube with comments and live chat disabled. Kelly did not appear to be in the room as they voted to accept his resignation.

The board appointed Brad Stewart as acting interim superintendent for JISD, effective immediately. Stewart previously held the position of Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Transportation.