Jacksonville ISD trustees choose Brad Stewart as next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees on Wednesday night named Brad Stewart, who has been the acting superintendent since late February, as its new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to make Stewart the lone finalist for superintendent of schools.

In February the board reached a voluntary separation with former Superintendent Chad Kelly, whose contract was set to continue through 2022.

Stewart previously held the position of associate superintendent of personnel and transportation in the district.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

