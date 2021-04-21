Jarvis Christian College to hold virtual commencement May 1

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — Jarvis Christian College will hold its 2021 commencement as a virtual event at 10 a.m. May 1. People can attend by visiting Jarvis.edu and clicking a link on the homepage.

The guest speaker will be Bishop Dr. William J. Barber II, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro, North Carolina and president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, the college announced.

Dr. William J. Barber II

Barber was instrumental in organizing Forward Together Moral Movement, which gained national attention with its Moral Monday protests at the North Carolina General Assembly in 2013. He also was president of the North Carolina NAACP,and sits on the National NAACP Board of Directors.

Barber has been a source for news stories by MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Nation Magazine, among others. His two most recent books include “Forward Together” and “The Third Reconstruction.”

He has a doctorate from Drew University with a concentration in public policy and pastoral care. He is a visiting professor theology and activism at Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York and is a Senior Fellow at Auburn Seminary.