Jarvis Christian College to offer returning students $10,000 tuition debt forgiveness, discounts

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — Jarvis Christian College is forgiving student financial balances up to $10,000 and providing 15% tuition discounts to students with zero balances

The incentives are part of the college’s Jarvis Cares and Jarvis Promise programs to make attending the college more affordable.

“We understand that students and their families have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. It

is our goal to ensure that students have access to an affordable college education within an

environment that is academically challenging, supportive, and responsive to their needs,” Dr. Lester Newman, college president said. “This is the commitment of the Jarvis Promise.”

The balance forgiveness and tuition discounts are available to students who were in enrolled at the

college in any semester since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. To receive balance

forgiveness or tuition discounts, students must register for the fall 2021 semester and complete the 2021-2022 FASFA for the academic year.

Undergraduate students must take classes in fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters to receive the balance forgiveness and tuition discounts The deadline to apply for the program on the JCC’s website is Aug. 1, the university said.