Jarvis Christian second East Texas HBCU to partner with Propel Center in Atlanta

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) Jarvis Christian College is the second Historically Black College in East Texas to partner with a new global headquarters for innovation.

The partnership with the Propel Center, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, will allow them to collaborate with the entire HBCU community to bring leadership and career development programming to its students.

The center was imagined and designed by Ed Farm. It’s a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education through technology — with Apple and Southern Company supporting the project as founding partners.

“We are excited about the partnership with the Propel Center, for it affords us an opportunity to better prepare our students for an ever-changing workforce at home and abroad. The Center offers an innovative way of putting together skillsets that will serve to broaden career options for today’s students and mold them into leaders of tomorrow.” Lester C. Newman, President

There are more than 100 HBCUs and Propel Center is designed to connect students and faculty from across the community and provide them with the knowledge, skills, tools, and resources necessary to transform our nation’s talent pipeline and workforce.

Curriculum options will include:

AI and machine learning

agricultural technologies

social justice

entertainment arts

app development

augmented reality

design and creativity

career preparation

entrepreneurship tracks

Students from participating schools will access Propel Center’s online digital learning platform from anywhere, and will also have access to the 50,000 square-foot Propel Center headquarters, equipped with state-of-the-art lecture halls, learning labs, and on-site living for a scholars-in-residence program.

Texas College announced their partnership with the Propel Center just five days ago.

There is one HBCU left in East Texas that has not yet announced a partnership. That is Wiley College, located in Marshall.