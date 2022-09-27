TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jones Elementary students in Tyler got a big surprise Tuesday morning when they received new shoes from an East Texas shoe store, Tradehome Shoes.

“When my principal picked me up I thought I was in trouble,” said 5th grader Mya Subia.

She was not in trouble, but rewarded for her achievements in school. The shoes were a surprise to the students.

Subia and her other jones elementary classmates were greeted with bags full of Under Armour sneakers when called out of class. Tradehome Shoes, in the Broadway Square Mall, donated 65 pairs of shoes to the school.

“They’re gonna be excited. They’re always looking for you know different surprises we give them for incentives,” said Principal NaTasha Crain.

“When they came with the shoes I was happy,” added Subia with a big smile.

It’s the store’s first time doing something like this. The moment was one year in the making. Customers would scan a QR code in-store to nominate an East Texas school. Jones Elementary was chosen after having the most

“I mean to be able to give back to, like I said, our local community and give some shoes to kids that need them makes you feel pretty good,” said store manager Mitchell Trundle.

The shoes will be given out first to students who are in need based on suggestions from teachers and counselors. The rest will go to students who are recognized for excelling in school either academically or behavior-wise.

“It feels really great. We focus on nurturing the whole child, and so we just are excited to have those opportunities as well as to engage in some of our community partnerships,” added Crain.