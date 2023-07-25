LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Members of the Junior League of Lufkin are coming together to ensure each Lufkin student starts the new school year with enough supplies.

According to the Junior League of Lufkin, Back to School Bonanza is a “community-wide event for students Pre-K through 12th grade in Angelina County. It is in conjunction with Angelina County churches, service organizations, and businesses.”

The goal of the bonanza is to “provide students with the items they need to start back to school, at no cost to the families,” said the Junior League of Lufkin.

The organization offers “free backpacks filled with school supplies, health kits, uniforms, shoes, socks, and undergarments,” according to the Junior League of Lufkin.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 29 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center (601 N. 2nd Street in Lufkin). Pre-registration is from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 28 on the South side parking lot.

According the the Junior League of Lufkin’s sign up page, the organization is “expecting a big turnout this year and will need lots of volunteers… on Friday to prep stations inside that will be moved out on Saturday morning.”

The organization will be stuffing and giving out 3,000 backpacks.

“B2SB will be drive-thru, with every station set up outside the convention center,” said the Junior League of Lufkin.

You should bring your ID and proof of enrollment. To sign up to volunteer, visit the sign up page here. To visit the event’s Facebook page, you can click here.