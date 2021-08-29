Kennard ISD extends closure 6 more days due to COVID-19

KENNARD, Texas (KETK) – Kennard ISD announced that they will extend their initial closure six more days due to COVID-19.

The district originally said they would be closed until Sept. 1, but based on the number of students and staff who were currently ill and showing symptoms, the district extended the closure till Tuesday, Sept. 7.

All extracurricular activities, games and practices will also be canceled until then.

“The health and safety of staff and students is of the utmost importance as we are taking this very seriously. Please continue to keep our staff members, students and families who are ill and recovering in your thoughts and prayers,” Kennard ISD said in a Facebook post.

The district said the extended closure will allow infected individuals the proper time to self-quarantine and recover.

Kennard ISD added that the existing school calendar will not need to be adjusted for the time they will be off.