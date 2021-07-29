Kilgore College names new director of bands

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Kevin Gray Richardson, previously the director of bands and assistant professor of music at The University of Texas Permian Basin, is the new director of bands at Kilgore College.

He will begin his duties Aug. 2, directing the Ranger Marching Band, wind symphony, jazz band and KC Steel. Richardson replaces Brent Farmer as the band director.

“My family and I are thrilled to return to East Texas,” Richardson said. “My wife is a graduate of Longview High School and most of her relatives, including her wonderful parents, live in the area. Now our daughters will get to enjoy the most precious thing in life, which is being close to family. I can’t wait to get started at Kilgore.”

While at UTPB, Richardson directed the “Spirit of the Permian Basin” Falcon Marching Band, conducted the Symphonic Winds and taught courses music and conducting.

Prior to UTPD, Richardson served as associate director of bands and assistant professor at Appalachian State University and Northwestern State University.

He earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Conducting at the University of Houston and a Master of Music degree from NSU and a Bachelor of Music Education degree from The University of Texas at Austin.