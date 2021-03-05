Kilgore College receives $190,000 grant from American Electric Power to support the East Texas Police Academy

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College received a $190,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation to support the the East Texas Police Academy.

The presentation was at 2 p.m. Friday at the ETPA Spear Training Facility.

The $190,000 was part of a two-year grant. The first $140,000 of the contribution was received with an additional $50,000 gift planned for 2022.

The funds from the grant will be used to remodel the ETPA classroom building to accomodate the growing number of female cadets and officers. In addition to expanding the classroom, new vehicles will also be purchased.

Kilgore College also received a proclamation from the Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin who named March 5 as East Texas Police Academy Day.

The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including Southwestern Electric Power Company.

More information on the ETPA can be found at www.kilgore.edu/etpa.