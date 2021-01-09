Kilgore college receives $750,000 grant to provide free tuition

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College received a $750,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) to provide free tuition and fees for those qualified who stopped out of higher education, or workers who have been displaced in Texas.

The $750,000 Texas Reskilling Grant will allow Kilgore College free training to qualified individuals who need to reskill to get back into the workforce and provide support for students to complete a postsecondary credential.

“With so many employers in the East Texas area needing a skilled workforce to advance their mission, we are very excited to receive this grant and partner in this area’s economic recovery,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president. “Individuals who meet the qualifications will have a tuition-free opportunity to obtain cutting-edge technology skills. These advanced skill sets have the potential to lead to exciting career opportunities that produce living-wage compensation.”

Kilgore College’s portion is part of an $18.1 million grant awarded to colleges and universities in Texas in the first round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program.

The program is supported by part of the $175 million allocation to the THECB from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

For qualification information or to apply for the grant, visit www.kilgore.edu/THECB-grant.

Other East Texas colleges that received the grant are: