Kilgore College students organizes livestream as fundraiser for House of Hope

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College Computer and Information Technology students will host a video game livestream fundraiser on Saturday to benefit House of Hope in Longview.

The fundraiser, “Gamers Against Trafficking,” will feature members of the Kilgore College eSports team streaming live video games from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

During the livestream, viewers can donate to House of Hope which is an emergency shelter for women and children based in Longview.

The event was organized by CIT students Amy Pounders of Lufkin, Jacob Frith of Longview, Hourpheng La of Longview and Josel Victorino of Henderson.

Students in the Project Management Software class, taught by Dr. Ginger Dennis, had to create “project teams” to successfully complete and manage real-life projects.

Pounders led the team of four to create fundraiser. Pounders said she had been interested in helping raise awareness of human trafficking for some time. She proposed this fundraiser as a way to raise money for the cause.

“This fundraiser will do a lot of good for women and children who can not only get off the streets and away from their traffickers, but also from abusers and just a warm place to stay when they have nowhere else to go,” Pounders said.

The livestream will begin at 1 p.m. with games from the Jackbox Party Pack. At 3 p.m. the eSports team will play Overwatch, and at 5 p.m., Jackbox Party Pack 2 will be played.

The livestream can be viewed on Twitch, a video game streaming platform, via this link: https://www.twitch.tv/gamersagainstht

Follow the Facebook page, “Gamers Against Trafficking,” for information about human trafficking and more information about the fundraiser for House of Hope.

More information about House of Hope can be found at http://ahopeforwomen.org/