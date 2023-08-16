KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Kilgore College (KC) plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of Stark Hall, a high-rise residential hall, on Wednesday Aug. 16. The ceremony will showcase the modern upgrades recently completed to the building.

The event was held at 10 a.m. in front of Stark Hall, located at 607 Elder Street. After the ribbon cutting, guests will be invited inside the dorm to see the transformation of the living space.

“This monumental achievement stands as a testament to the remarkable vision and commitment demonstrated by the Kilgore College Board of Trustees, whose commitment of $2.2 million has breathed new life into this residential hall,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Stark Hall was built in 1970 and is the tallest building in Kilgore. It is primarily used to house student-athletes and comfortably houses 178 students.

“Through our board’s visionary support, our students will now live in a revitalized, cutting-edge, and more secure living space that will truly foster growth and academic excellence,” said Kays.

According to Kilgore College, renovations to the dormitory include communal restrooms converted into individual, private bathroom pods, replacement of windows, new paint throughout the entire interior of the facility, refurbished hallways, refinished terrazzo floors throughout, refurbished concrete stair steps, additional lighting in the hallways, installation of ceiling fans in all dorm rooms and renovated lobby bathrooms.