KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore ISD school board approved on Monday a new full-time security officer for the district for the 2022-2023 school year.

“This position will office on one of the elementary campuses and will help provide increased campus safety and supervision along with the current school resource officer plan,” according to officials.

A school security guard program was also approved by the board, and will potentially employ off-duty law enforcement officers on Kilgore ISD campuses during the school day.

The board also heard information on a guardian plan for the district that would arm designated district employees who have been selected and trained.

“If a guardian plan is implemented in the district, candidates will undergo extensive screening and rigorous training before being selected as guardians,” Superintendent Dr. Andy Baker said.

Officials said a guardian plan could be approved at the next board meeting on Aug. 22.