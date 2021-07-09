Kimberlyn Snider no longer principal at Neches Elementary; district seeking to fill post

NECHES, Texas (KETK) — Kimberlyn Snider is no longer the principal at Neches Elementary School.

Snider was indicted earlier this year for allegedly interfering with a criminal investigation and is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency, which has received dozens of complaints about her.

On Friday, the Regional 7 Education Service Center posted a job opening for the principal of Neches Elementary/Junior High.

Snider’s employment has been a source of controversy. A community group, Change for Neches, has called for her removal. Her husband, Randy Snider, who was formerly the district’s superintendent, had chosen to keep her on the job.

Randy Snider retired at the end of June.

KETK News has reached out to Neches ISD for comment.

Kaitlin Scroggins, a representative of the community group Change for Neches, said she believes the fact that Snider is no longer principal is good news for the school.

“We are elated at the prospect of a new Elementary/JH principal,” Scroggins said. “We have been fighting for a better school district for our children for years. We are grateful for this new beginning for our elementary children and we hope and pray that our community and our school district can start to heal.”

She said she appreciates the support that many in the community had given Change for Neches.

Neches School Board in May accepted the resignation of Randy Snider and hired retired school administrator Marvin Thompson to serve as the interim superintendent for the district of about 340 students in southern Anderson County.

The Sniders have received scrutiny since Kimberlyn Snider was indicted in February by an Anderson County grand jury for one count of of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a felony, and five counts of five counts of official oppression, a misdemeanor.

She is accused of interfering with an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a possible sexual assault involving a minor. Snider allegedly used her position of authority in the district to try and intimidate some people sheriff’s office investigators believed had information to disclose.

The district attorney’s office is prosecuting the case against Mrs. Snider.

After his wife was indicted, Randy Snider chose not to remove her as elementary principal.

On the night he was hired as the new superintendent, Thompson said he would work to bring unity to the district.

“There’s so many positive things about Neches ISD down through the years,” Thompson said. “We’ve just got to seek them out again, build them up, and hold them up, and meet whatever needs are the real needs of Neches ISD and get everybody back on the same page. It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to be taken lightly, but there’s a way to do it.”