Kimberlyn Snider’s future with Neches ISD ‘pending’ as district looks to fill principal opening

NECHES, Texas (KETK) — Although Neches ISD has posted an opening for the principal’s job at the elementary/junior high campus, Kimerberlyn Snider, who held the job, was still employed by the district as of Monday, Kelli Karczewski, the district’s attorney, said.

Snider’s current contract lists her position as “an adminstrator” and her future status with the district is “pending,” Karczewski said.

Karczewski provided the following information about Kaczcewski’s employment status.

Mrs. Snider remains employed by Neches ISD.

All employees (other than the superintendent) are subject to assignment and reassignment within their professional capacity.

Mrs. Snider is under contract with the district as an administrator.

The superintendent has exclusive assignment authority pursuant to law and policy.

Mrs. Snider’s actual assignment for the 2021-2022 school year is currently pending.

The interim superintendent should finalize all assignments prior to the initiation of the school year.

On Friday, the Regional 7 Education Service Center posted a job opening from Neches ISD for the principal of Neches Elementary/Junior High.

The job posting says that NISD is seeking an elementary campus leader that will effectively and cooperatively provide instructional leadership to ensure high standards of instruction” … for students in pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade.

The board of trustees meets next on July 19. “Any recommendations for hire to be presented to the board should be reflected on the agenda,” Karczewski said.

Snider was indicted earlier this year for allegedly interfering with a criminal investigation and is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency, which has received dozens of complaints about her.

Snider’s employment has been a source of controversy. A community group, Change for Neches, has called for her removal.

The Sniders have received scrutiny since Kimberlyn Snider was indicted in February by an Anderson County grand jury for one count of of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a felony, and five counts of five counts of official oppression, a misdemeanor.

She is accused of interfering with an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a possible sexual assault involving a minor. Snider allegedly used her position of authority in the district to try and intimidate some people sheriff’s office investigators believed had information to disclose.

In May, Neches School Board accepted the resignation of longtime Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider, Kimerberlyn Snider’s husband, and hired retired school administrator Marvin Thompson to serve as the interim superintendent for the district of about 340 students in southern Anderson County.

While still serving as superintendent, Randy Snider chose to keep his wife on the job despite the charges against her.

The district attorney’s office is prosecuting the case against Mrs. Snider. She has entered a not-guilty plea. A trial date has not been set.