TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Leary ISD in Texarkana recently received a $4,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The grant was a part of nearly $200,000 in youth literacy grants the foundation has given out across Texas, according to a press release.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

The grants can be used to purchase books, technology, equipment and materials to help improve the literacy and lives of K-12 students, the foundation said.

To learn more about the grants, like how to receive them or which districts got them, visit the Dollar General Literacy Foundation online.