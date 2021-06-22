Lindale ISD is tops in Texas for UIL academic competition

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale ISD is the state champion when taking into account all UIL academic competitions this school year.

This is Lindale’s first UIL Academics State Championship in the 4A classification and the third UIL Academics State Championship in the past four years, said information from the district.

“I could not be more proud of our students and UIL coaches,” Superintendent Stan Surratt said. “To capture another State Championship in UIL Academics is remarkable. … Lindale ISD is known for its great academic achievement and this 6th total State Championship in UIL Academics certainly strengthens this reputation. I am so equally proud that our students won the District Championships at every level in UIL Academics; 6th grade, 7th grade, 8th grade and high school levels. What a year for Lindale ISD!”

The UIL Academics State Meet consists of 22 events including math, science, one-act play, spelling, current events, computer applications, accounting, several Journalism events and several speaking events.

Preparation for UIL Academics competition begins over the summer, where teachers attend workshops and students attend summer institutes. Students compete at invitational tournaments throughout the fall and winter, before most competition begins in the spring, the announcement said.

Lindale also won the UIL Academic District Championship at every grade level.