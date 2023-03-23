LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Lindale ISD Education Foundation surprised several teachers in their district with grants. Giving teachers around $25,000 for innovative tools to use in their classrooms.

“It’s amazing, it’s incredible, this is my first grant to ever receive from the foundation and I could not be more excited to see what it’s going to do for our classes,” said Rebecca Harrison, the Art Teacher at Lindale High School.

The executive director of the foundation shares how these surprise grants impact teachers. “So, these funds really help them because teachers are a lot of times have to use their own money and so we really like to step in and help in any way that we can,” said Courtney Sanguinetti, executive director for the Lindale ISD Education Foundation.

Teachers will use the funds for different projects like mini pianos to teach music to the little ones or robots to learn coding and programming.

“So, these are innovative teaching tools, so these are tools that aren’t generally funded by the school district so that’s when the education foundation steps in,” said Sanguinetti.

The LISD education foundation works hard to support its teachers. “We are absolutely ecstatic, I was just telling the students that this grant is going to go towards getting us a pug-mule and making our process for recycling clay so much more efficient, “said Harrison.

She is grateful to get this new tool for her art classroom and students.

“Like for someone to say we value what you do, we value what your students are doing, and not only do we value it but here’s a contribution, like a monetary contribution it’s very special,” said Harrison.

Supporting students, toward the best learning experience at Lindale ISD.