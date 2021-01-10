LIST: East Texas school closings, delays

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Due to East Texas possibly going under a winter storm warning from Sunday to early Monday, many schools will be closing or delaying their start of school.

You can follow our coverage on our interactive weather radar here.

Here is a list a of schools that will close their doors due to inclement weather:

Newton ISD will cancel school for Monday Jan. 11 for the safety of their students. Classes will resume on Tuesday Jan. 12.

Here is a list a of schools that will delay their class start:

Corrigan-Camden ISD will delay the start of school for two hours on Monday morning. Breakfast will not be served and busses will run two hours later than normal.

will delay the start of school for two hours on Monday morning. Breakfast will not be served and busses will run two hours later than normal. Groveton ISD will have a 10 a.m. start on Monday due to the weather. Buses will run two hours behind schedule.

will have a 10 a.m. start on Monday due to the weather. Buses will run two hours behind schedule. Kennard ISD will have a 10 a.m. start on Monday due to inclement weather. Buses will run two hours behind schedule. Faculty and staff should report at 9:15 a.m.

will have a 10 a.m. start on Monday due to inclement weather. Buses will run two hours behind schedule. Faculty and staff should report at 9:15 a.m. Apple Springs ISD will have a 10 a.m. start on Monday. Buses will run two and a half hours behind. No breakfast will be served.

More schools may be subject to close or delay. KETK will keep you updated accordingly.