EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have made the decision to close their doors on Monday citing flooding and road conditions.

The below districts have announced a delayed release for Monday and have canceled classes for Tuesday:

  • Como-Pickton ISD, early release at noon
  • Fruitvale ISD, early release at 1 p.m.
  • Sulphur Springs ISD, early release at 12:30 p.m.

The following districts have announced they will be closed on Monday:

  • Elysian Fields ISD
  • Rains ISD
  • Waskom ISD

Other local school districts have said they are monitoring road conditions to assess for possible future closures.


