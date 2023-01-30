EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have made the decision to close their doors on Monday citing flooding and road conditions.

The below districts have announced a delayed release for Monday and have canceled classes for Tuesday:

Como-Pickton ISD, early release at noon

Fruitvale ISD, early release at 1 p.m.

Sulphur Springs ISD, early release at 12:30 p.m.

The following districts have announced they will be closed on Monday:

Elysian Fields ISD

Rains ISD

Waskom ISD

Other local school districts have said they are monitoring road conditions to assess for possible future closures.