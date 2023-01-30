EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have made the decision to close their doors on Monday citing flooding and road conditions.
The below districts have announced a delayed release for Monday and have canceled classes for Tuesday:
- Como-Pickton ISD, early release at noon
- Fruitvale ISD, early release at 1 p.m.
- Sulphur Springs ISD, early release at 12:30 p.m.
The following districts have announced they will be closed on Monday:
- Elysian Fields ISD
- Rains ISD
- Waskom ISD
Other local school districts have said they are monitoring road conditions to assess for possible future closures.