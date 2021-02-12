LIST: East Texas school’s announce closures next week due to inclement weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many schools are taking different approaches to East Texas’s upcoming weather conditions.
Schools around the area were already closing due to the President’s Day Holiday. Other schools will be doing remote learning for part of the week and then some schools will be closed due to inclement weather.
CLOSINGS:
- Broaddus ISD will be closed and will be going on a winter break until Feb. 22.
- Carthage ISD will be closed due to inclement weather and Presidents Day.
- Corrigan-Camden will be closed from Monday to Tuesday.
- Trinity ISD will be closed from Monday to Tuesday and will have no extra curricular classes on Wednesday.
REMOTE LEARNING:
- Gilmer ISD will have remote learning through Wednesday.
- Van ISD will have remote learning through Tuesday.
