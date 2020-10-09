LIST: Schools return to in person learning amid COVID-19 in interest of students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many schools have reported that they will be returning to in person classes due to what many say for the best interest of students.

According to Tyler ISD, 60% of remote learning students have been failing one or more classes.

And according to Whitehouse ISD, 70% of remote learners are “failing to succeed”. This accounts for roughly 0.5% of all current staff and students on campus, according to the district.

Here are a list of school districts that will be returning to in-person classes and what days they expect everyone to be back:

  • Tyler ISD return by November 2
  • Rusk ISD return by October 13
  • Ore City ISD return by October 26
  • Alto ISD return by October 16
  • Wells ISD return by November 2
  • Whitehouse ISD return by October 20
  • Hallsville ISD return by November 3
  • Carthage ISD return by November 2nd

KETK will update the list accordingly as schools provide information on their return dates.

