LIST: Which East Texas schools are closed due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools in East Texas have closed due to COVID-19.

Here are a list of schools that are closed as of Aug. 29:

Garrison ISD: Closed until Sept. 7

Kennard ISD: Extended closure until Sept. 7

Martinsville ISD: Closed until Sept. 7

Wells ISD: Extended closure until Sept. 7

West Sabine ISD: Closed until Sept. 7

So far eight schools have had to close their doors or cancel school activities due to the virus.

Woden ISD and Waskom ISD were the first to close and Hughes Springs ISD had to cancel their football opener against Arp due to COVID-19 numbers.