TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD students had the opportunity Thursday to explore different jobs available to them now and after graduation.

More than 80 companies were at the district’s Career and Technology Center showcasing to about 1,600 students. The Opportunity Fair is designed to allow local businesses to show the range of industries available in East Texas.

“This is our way of introducing the material-handling business and what it has to bring as far as careers and jobs to the young kids that are out there,” said Jimmy Head with Lift Truck Supply Inc. “The school systems and the colleges don’t necessarily put that as an offering as part of their curriculums, so I think this is very important to make them aware of.”

The career fair was also open to students from other school districts.