Longview High School ranks as one of the top five best schools in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview High School was ranked as one of the best education centers in East Texas, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools list.

Longview High School is the number one campus in the Longview and Marshall metropolitan areas. It is also in the top five schools in East Texas.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards, so while it’s nice to see (these rankings) it’s not something that we’re going to put much stock in,” said LHS Principal James Brewer. “Longview High School remains committed to providing the best possible education for all the young people in our care. Whether it’s to prepare them for the job force or academia, there are always ways we can improve. Our community deserves nothing less.”

LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said demographics were also an important part of these rankings.

“It’s no great accomplishment for a highly-selective school to attain high honors, but when you help every student succeed regardless of their socio-economic challenges, that’s saying something,” he said. “It just goes to show the quality of the educators we have in Longview ISD, and what a tremendous community of families and local stakeholders that makes this possible.”

U.S. News ranked nearly 17, 860 public high schools. The magazine used information from the 2018-2019 school year to look at a total of 24,000 public high schools. Only some of these campuses were ranked because some did not have many 12th graders enrolled.

Parents, guardians and students can look at the rankings to look at how schools fare at the national, state, and local level on graduation rates and college readiness, said U.S. News.

The schools were evaluated on the following:

College readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

College readiness referred to participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests, mentioned U.S. News.