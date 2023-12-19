LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview ISD announced on Tuesday that they will award more than $7.3 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers.

The school district said they project that the very highest performing teachers will receive more than $30,000 extra this December.

As part of the incentive program, 11 classroom teachers will reportedly make over $100,000 this year.

Distribution of the bonuses will come in a lump sum beginning Tuesday, officials said.

School officials said the program is funded by the district’s fund balance, approved by the Longview ISD Board of Trustees. The district uses their Longview Incentive for Teachers, or LIFT, program to make this possible.

“We have some amazing teachers who go the extra mile and the LIFT Program allows the district to show our deep appreciation for the amazing work they are doing,” said Shalona McCray, LISD Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our students perform better, our teachers make more money. It’s as simple as that.”

Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools, said the goal of the district was to maintain the most successful and effective teachers in the regular classrooms.

“We could not be more excited to see our teachers receive these dollar amounts,” said Wilcox. “But our students are the real winners.”