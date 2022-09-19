LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved $315,722 to buy new band instruments for middle school students.

“We are putting horns in students’ hands that should not be used due to safety and hygiene issues,” LISD Director of Bands, Rhonda Daniel said.

Increased participation in band means that certain students have had to share instruments and settle for instruments that aren’t the best fit for them.

According to Daniel, the Foster Middle School band program has grown from 217 to 330, the Hudson PEP (5th grade) band has grown from 50 to 80 and Judson Middle School’s program has grown from 117 to 184.

“In order to accommodate this growth, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got safe and reliable musical instruments for the students in our care,” Daniel said.

Some of the instruments that are still in use were originally purchased in 1987, according to Daniel.

For more for information on the Board of Trustees meeting and the band instruments, click here.