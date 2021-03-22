Longview ISD approves early retirement bonus for certain staff members

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time $2,500 early retirement bonus for professional staff who meet certain requirements.

In order to qualify for this incentive, retiring employees must provide notification in-person of their intent before 4 p.m. on April 9, 2021. The notification must be a dated and signed letter of retirement addressed to Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox.

LISD specified that the employees retirement must be voluntary, unconditional and “in a form acceptable to the Superintendents of Schools.” In addition to that, the retirement letter must state that it is effective on the employee’s last duty day of the 2020-21 school year.

At their March 22 meeting, Assistant Superintendent of District Services Dr. James Hockenberry explained that the Texas Education Code allows certain educators to provide notice of retirement without penalty at any time up until 45 days before the first day of instruction the following school year.

“In order to allow the district additional time to plan staffing for the 2021-2022 school year, LISD is offering a one-time incentive to eligible employees for their early notice of retirement,” he said.

For more information about the LISD Early Retirement Incentive Pay, call the Human Resources department at 903-381-2200.