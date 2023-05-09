LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved several agenda items aimed at enhancing the educational experience and infrastructure within the district during their meeting on May 8.

The following agenda items were approved by the district’s Board of Trustees:

Technology upgrades to meeting spaces

Longview ISD trustees unanimously approved upwards of $110,000 in technology upgrades to the boardroom and district conference rooms.

Brian Pitts, Director of Technology, said that the audio and video equipment has been the same in these rooms since commissioned in the year 2000.

“The district uses these rooms for the governing function of the district as well as for staff development and general administrative meetings. Improvements in these rooms will allow for better and more effective meetings, training, and professional development,” said Pitts.

Updated sign at Ned E. Williams

Longview ISD trustees also unanimously approved the spending for $130,212 in grant funds to update the school’s outdoor sign.

Scott Fisher, Director of Safety & Magnet Grants, said the district is looking to improve the current roadside sign “to be readable, larger and up-to-date.”

Fisher added that the sign is currently hard to read because of the size of the sign, coloring of the font and “with a full-color sign similar to those at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary, and Longview High, it would represent LISD in a more professional manner.”

New gaming lab at Forest Park

Trustees with Longview ISD then went on to unanimously approve up to $100,000 to bring in new equipment for the Forest Park gaming lab. The funds are said to be sourced from the Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant.

“The expansion of the gaming lab will create an immersive and innovative learning environment, empowering students to explore their creativity and passion for gaming design,” Fisher said.

Selling plot of land in City Streets Project partnership

Trustees also approved the sale of the small plot of land near Clarence W. Bailey Elementary to the City of Longview for $1,800 as part of their Mobberly Complete Streets Project.

Jennifer Malone, the Right of Way Agent for the City of Longview, confirmed in an email on May 2nd that the city will cover all the costs associated with moving fences on the property.

Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent for Finance, said the City’s improvements to the property “will add to the safety of students who walk to this campus.”

Next Meeting and more info

The Longview Board of Trustees meet in the boardroom of the LISD Education Support Center and the next regular meeting is scheduled for June 12 at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, click here.