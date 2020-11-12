Longview ISD bans second President Trump rally on school property

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An organizer of an upcoming rally for President Trump, said Longview ISD does not want district property used for their event.

The announcement came two days after another rally was staged at the high school parking lot that happened last weekend.

An upcoming rally was originally planned for the weekend of November 14, again at the high school.

KETK reached out to Longview ISD Communications Specialist Francisco Rojas.

“Neither the district nor the campus administration received a request to host the event. Longview ISD did not grant permission for the event. As our statement indicated Tuesday, student groups who wish to hold non-curriculum events on district property must first receive written permission from the campus administrator,” Rojas said.

Tuesday’s statement said that any unauthorized individuals who trespass on property, will be reported to police.

Rally organizer Jennifer Smith confirmed the event will now move locations and will be held at The Icehouse in Longview on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“Someone contacted my husband, and we were fine with that. We are compliant, peaceful patriots. We are not an organization or a group. We are not Republicans or Democrats as people would like to label us. We are a grassroots movement of patriots that want to show support and love for the President of the United States of America. We immediately reached out to the community and had over 60 plus lots and properties offered for our event. We are even bigger than before despite threats from others of boycotting businesses that would host us or support us,” Rally organizer Smith said.

When KETK asked Longview ISD officials if the weekend closure was in response to the planned rally or past event, the district said they had “no comment”.