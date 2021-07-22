Longview ISD board approves new system to help parents track students on buses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview ISD board approved a $37,827 contract for a program that helps track students on school buses.

The unanimous decision was made on July 19, and the district is partnering with Zonar Systems of Austin for the initiative.

The Zonar Z Pass application will be available on your phone, computer and tablet.

“This allows parents to receive text notifications whenever their child taps the reader getting on or off of the bus,” said Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent of Finance. “Text notifications will include the time and location of pickup or drop-off.”

If parents use their computer they can also see a map of where students were picked up and dropped-off.

Through the program, they will also receive alerts about delays, bus changes and engine breakdowns.

“It’s just part of our ongoing effort to improve student safety, district transparency, and give our families peace of mind that their students are arriving to and from school in a timely manner,” added Guidry.

For more information you may visit the Zonar website at ZonarSystems.com or call the LISD Transportation department at 903-381-2200.