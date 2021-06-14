Longview ISD board approves salary raises for teachers, staff

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- On Monday, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed for the district to allow salary increases for teachers and staff.

The district will use a specific method, the 2021-22 Employee Compensation Structure, which allows steady increases for teachers, counselors, librarians, and nurses, with a 3% from the midpoint raise for other staff, said Longview ISD. This recommendation was made by Dr. James Hockenberry, Assistant Superintendent of District Services.

According to Hockenberry, the district’s pay scale was “already among the highest in our region, and this new compensation structure ensures that Longview ISD remains a ‘destination district’ for the best of the best in East Texas.”

The board also approved for the district to submit a waiver request to the Texas Education Agency to allow the district to go beyond the 15% cap on public school charter enrollment.

The district was granted a three-year waiver, but it will end this summer.

The new waiver would grant Longview ISD permission for three additional years.

The district works with three local non-profit organizations to oversee many district campuses.

“The request for waiver of the 15 percent cap is imperative for the continuation of the System of Great Schools and Senate Bill 1882 benefits for the district,” said Dr. James Coleman, LISD Chief Innovation Officer. “Although these campuses are afforded greater autonomy and flexibility, the LISD Board of Trustees ensures that district leadership closely monitors both performance and compliance via ongoing data analysis and a structured review process as outlined in the performance contract with the partners.”

Passed in 2017 by the 85th Texas Legislature, under the leadership of Gov. Greg Abbott, Senate Bill 1882 creates new incentives for traditional public schools to partner with outside entities such as charter networks, non-profits, and universities to improve student outcomes, wrote LISD.

The public school charter program grants funding to public school districts that partner with organizations to create an in-district charter.