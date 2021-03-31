Longview ISD ending distance learning for last 6 weeks of school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview ISD is suspending remote learning.

Students are being required to return to campus to attend classes in the final six weeks of the school year, the district announced Wednesday.

“Effective Monday, April 12th all Longview ISD students will be required to return to campus for regular instruction,” the announcement said.

Families wishing to continue remote instruction due to extenuating circumstances can contact their campus principal. These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Longview ISD, like all public schools, is doing everything we can to make up for the classroom time lost last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said. “As we welcome all our students back to their campuses, we are going to work to bring our students back to where they need to be heading into the summer break.”

Wilcox said the administration will evaluate the district on a daily basis.

Longview ISD was one of many school districts in East Texas that went to distance learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.