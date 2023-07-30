LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has announced the names of two new principals who will serve at Longview High School and Foster Middle School in the upcoming school year.

Shameika Allen, Photo courtesy of Longview ISD

Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox named Shameika Allen as the interim principal of Longview High School and Mary Taylor as the principal of Foster Middle School, a Longview ISD press release said.

Mary Taylor, photo courtesy of Longview ISD

Allen will serve as interim principal of Longview High School following the recent loss of beloved principal James Brewer. Allen previously served as the academic dean of Longview High School.

Taylor is replacing Chuck Isaac as principal of Foster Middle School after he took on an administrative role at Longview High School, district officials said. Taylor has been with Longview ISD for 14 years and was an assistant principle at Judson Middle School.