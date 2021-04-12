Longview ISD offering individual and group graduation ceremonies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview ISD is offering seniors options in what kind of graduation ceremony they want to attend.

Ceremonies are set for May 10 to 14 in Lobo Stadium, the district announced. Smaller individual ceremonies will take place 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 10 to 13 and a group commencement ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. May 14.

“We want to ensure our students, families, and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment,” James Brewer, LHS principal, said. “We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors’ time at Longview High School.”

Graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed via the Longview ISD YouTube page and linked to the district social media pages, the district announced.

The district also released the following information.

Is there a limit to the family members that may attend the individual ceremonies? Is there a limit to the family members that may attend the Formal Graduation Ceremony?

At this time there is not a limit to the number of family members that may attend the individual or formal graduation ceremony.

Can a graduate participate in both the individual and the group ceremonies?

Unfortunately, students may not participate in both ceremonies.

Will there be an IB Robing before the Formal Graduation Ceremony?

The IB Robing Ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. May 7. Please contact the high school to make arrangements to attend.

When will students receive honor cords?

Students will be presented with their honor cords prior to the commencement ceremony.