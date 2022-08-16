LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School.

“I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.”

It’s Taylor’s first year as a teacher and she said she’s ready for her class of 27 students.

Teachers are excited to get back to a sense of normalcy after the past two years altered the way students learn.

“Since COVID restrictions have finally been lifted, we’re definitely super excited to get back to our experiments, having our students getting more of that hands on learning,” said Rebekah Schanck, the school’s reading specialist.

Family members felt emotional dropping off their kiddos at school, like David Davis who is the uncle of a 2nd grader at Bramlette. He said after a whole summer of having the kids home, the house is going to feel empty.

“It’s hard on me I want to shed tears, my baby is going to school for 2nd grade,” said Davis.

Davis said he feels better knowing his nieces and nephews are in good hands.

“Everybody is so nice out here at Bramlette and so helpful that I’m not even worried ,” said Davis.

Teacher said they are ready for students to learn a lot and grow this school year.