Longview ISD to bring SmartLab to Williams Magnet Academy

SMART LAB: Children take part in a SmarLab learning program that emphasizes science and math. The SmartLab is coming to Longview ISD.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is bringing a project-based learning program called SmartLab to its Ned E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy.

The school board approved spending $189,859 in Charter Grant Start-Up Funds at its meeting Tuesday night.

“In a SmartLab, learners apply a wide-range of technologies to projects that matter to them personally and academically,” says information from SmartLab creator Creative Learning Systems.

Using hands-program that incorporate math, science and engineering principles, the program encourages students to explore, solve problems, collaborate and be creative.

Campus principal Melanie Hamilton said in a SmartLab, learning is personalized and empowers students to shape their learning to meet their interests, abilities and learning styles.

“The SmartLab will help our students develop the necessary skills to inquire, research, and take risks,” she said. “Students will be equipped with 21st-century skills, such as problem-solving, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking and effective application of technology.”

Ned E. Williams Magnet STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Academy was recently awarded a large grant to incorporate a STEAM centered magnet program, said information from the district.