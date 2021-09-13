Longview ISD to give $1,000 to district employees who are fully vaccinated

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview ISD board approved on Monday to give a one-time incentive of $1,000 to fully vaccinated district employees.

“They must complete the COVID-19 vaccination incentive form, and submit proof of vaccination by the Nov. 1st deadline,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox.

He also mentioned getting a shot against the virus is not mandatory.

“Of course, participation is totally voluntary,” he said. “That said, we do want to offer this incentive for any employees who are currently vaccinated or planning to be so in the very near future. If someone is on the fence about it, perhaps this might help encourage them to do so.”

The forms will be given to LISD employees this week, and they will also be added to the district website.

Employees who do not get a form may contact the Administrative & Pupil Services department at 903-381-2342.

Wilcox also explained the motive behind creating the incentive, “is to do everything and anything we can do, as a district, to ensure the safety of our community and the continuity of in-class instruction.”

The district was thinking about their community, added Wilcox.

“We understand there may be strong feelings about this, but our priority is to provide the absolute best quality instruction in a safe, healthy environment for our students and staff,” he said. “We feel a responsibility to encourage every possible preventative measure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance, mentioned “funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — emergency COVID-19 relief money — will be utilized to pay for the incentive.”