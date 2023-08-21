LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Whitney Reardon of Johnston-McQueen Elementary School in Longview has been named a 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award recipient.

“There are so many great educators out there so for me to win this award meant a lot… Its showing how much I care and how much I do for my kids and want them to be successful,” said Reardon.

Over 600 teachers from across Texas were nominated for this prestigious award, and only fifteen teachers were selected as winners. Each winning teacher will receive $5,000 as well as $1,000 for their school to buy instructional materials related to the humanities.

“Our 2023 Outstanding Teaching Award winners represent some of the state’s strongest teachers of the humanities,” said Eric Lupfer, Humanities Texas executive director. “Humanities Texas is honored to recognize the vital work they do in the classroom every day.”