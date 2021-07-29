Lufkin ISD employees receive raise for 2021-2022 school year

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD teachers are getting a raise this year.

At their July board meeting, trustees voted to approve the salary compensation plan which includes a 2% increase for all employees in the district.

The only exception is bus drivers, as they received a raise a year prior.

“The salary compensation plan addresses salaries for all employees of the district. It includes a 2% salary increase and also certain key areas have been addressed, primarily auxiliary employees,” Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Bynum said.

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said they are excited to offer the raise to employees.