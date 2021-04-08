Lufkin ISD getting new picnic tables thanks to donation from Pilgrim’s

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) Students at Lufkin Independent School District will soon have some new picnic tables to eat or learn at thanks to a local branch of Pilgrim’s Pride.

According to the district, Covid-19 has presented challenges to the school this year, making it difficult for children to continue learning but still be safe.

That’s why the Pilgrim’s Pride Lufkin branch is donating $30,000 to the district for new picnic tables.

“At the beginning of the school year, we were looking for solutions to outdoor seating…We have a beautiful property and no outdoor seating. Pilgrim’s Plant Manager Christian Dempsey helped partner with the campus to secure picnic tables for our students.” Dana Bickley, Kurth Primary School Principal

The money will allow the campus to purchase 20 tables with protecting plastic coating, in “Kurth Tiger green”, of course!

Principal Bickley mentioned that this isn’t the first partnership with Pilgrim’s. Recently, the two partnered up for a chicken spaghetti fundraiser.

Kungleng, Zoe, TaRiyah and Talon

“This outdoor seating will give us the flexibility on where we can have teaching and learning. The students will have a place to read outside and these tables will make learning fun,” said Aimee Meyers, the campus instructional coach.

Students recently presented a ‘thank you’ poster to the Pilgrim’s representatives with signatures from lots of Kurth Tigers.