Lufkin ISD hires new high school principal

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Andre Emmons will take over as principal of Lufkin High School following the departure of Brandon Boyd to become principal at Salado ISD, Superintendent Lynn Torres announced.

“It is indeed an honor to serve as the next principal of Lufkin High School,” Emmons said. “I look forward to carrying on the rich tradition of Panther Nation as we continue in the pursuit of excellence. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, ‘Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.’”

Emmons was most recently the principal at Diboll High School. Before becoming principal at Diboll, Emmons was a basketball coach at Lufkin High School and then held coaching and administrative posts at Diboll.

He has a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and is past Volunteer of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club.

Superintendent Lynn Torres praised Boyd for his service. “I wish the Boyds well with their new jobs in Salado ISD and am very grateful for their care and service to our students, staff and district as a whole. They will be missed.”

Emmons is married to Annysue Emmons, a nurse practitioner. He serves as youth pastor at St. Thomas Spirit and Truth Ministries in Diboll.