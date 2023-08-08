LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — As students return to class, safety is top of mind for parents and school districts. This year, there’s a new police chief patrolling Lufkin ISD.

“Making sure that we meet our safety and security standards, and go above and beyond that,” said David Garza, Chief of Police for Lufkin ISD Police Department.

Previously, he held the same position at Diboll ISD.

“With our team, we are making sure all of the boxes are checked off and making sure our safety and security is up to date,” said Garza.

Students on campus know that their district has made security a top priority.

“I really like that they take it seriously just because it is such a big thing with drugs and things that do happen at school,” said Agustina Mezzano, a senior student at Lufkin High School.

In the most recent legislative session, lawmakers allocated $1.1 billion to the Texas Education Agency, money approved for school safety grants.

“Very familiar with the safety procedures I keep up with the house bills you’re required to, I go to all of the chief ISD conferences,” said Garza.

And with several years in the business, he has formed relationships with law enforcement agencies throughout Angelina County.

“I have over 30 years of experience and have dealt with multiple agencies,” said Garza.

Working each and every day so staff and students feel safe.

“By the environment and the atmosphere, like we constantly see just police officers around and the principals enforcing the rules, just knowing that there’s people there,” said Mezzano.

Lufkin ISD prides itself in ensuring all security protocols are up to date and working together to maintain secure campuses at all times.