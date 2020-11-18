Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy cancels classes for next semester

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy (LVLA) will be discontinued with the exception of students with medical conditions and seniors.

The academy was created as an alternative for families who chose not to attend face-to-face learning,

All students of Lufkin ISD will return to campus on January 6, 2021.

Students who have a high-risk medical condition may request a medical exemption. For students to receive virtual instruction, a parent and or guardian will have to submit a medical exemption form from a physician, along with a consent and request form from the parent and guardian. The forms can be picked up at all campuses and are due back to the campus by 4 p.m. on December 4.

LVLA seniors may continue their online instruction for the second semester if they are passing at the end of the first semester.

“It is with much contemplation that the Lufkin ISD Administration determined that it is time for students to return to the classroom unless they are medically fragile or live with someone who is medically fragile. Our research indicates that attendance and grades are low among our virtual learners. Our teachers and staff did a great job making available the LVLA option, but it was never intended to be a permanent solution.” Lynn Torres, Superintendent of Lufkin ISD

Individuals at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are those individuals with certain underlying health conditions as designated by the CDC which provides as follows:

Asthma

Chronic lung disease

Compromised immune systems including: Smoking Cancer treatment Bone marrow Organ transplantation Immune deficiencies Poorly controlled HIV or AIDS Use of corticosteroids Other immune weakening medications

Diabetes

Serious heart disease including: Heart failure Coronary artery disease Congenital heart disease Cardiomyopathies Hypertension

Chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

Liver disease

Severe obesity

“Local physicians are not seeing the spread between students in schools rather from social and family settings. We are hearing from the medical community that they recommend that students are in school, not only to help academically, but with social and emotional needs,” said Torres. “This decision is made with the best interests of our students, staff and community in mind. With our protocols in place along with proper cleaning and disinfecting, we feel confident that school is the best place for our students to be.”