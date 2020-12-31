Lufkin’s Hudson ISD named 28th best school district in Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Niche rated Lufkin’s Hudson Independent School District to be No. 28 on their list of best school districts in Texas.

Hudson ISD is the only East Texas school to make it into the top 50. It received an overall rating of A, evaluating factors like academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs, safety, administration, sports, food and resources.

The 2021 Best School Districts ranking is based on an analysis of statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

According to state test scores, 64% of students are proficient in math and 52% in reading.

Additionally, Hudson ISD was ranked 5th on the list of districts with the best teachers in Texas and the 26th best place to teach in Texas.