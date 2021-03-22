Marshall ISD mourns death of special education teacher

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD announced on Facebook that passing of longtime special education teacher Linnard King.

King, who had been working at the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program campus since 1990 and continuously till 2006, passed away on Saturday March 20.

Marshall ISD said that King was an inspiration to students and fellow staff.

The district will share more information regarding the arrangement as they become available.

“Please join us with thoughts and prayers for King’s family at this time, and to those at our DAEP campus whose lives he touched on a daily basis,” They said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51