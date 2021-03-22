Marshall ISD mourns death of special education teacher

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD announced on Facebook that passing of longtime special education teacher Linnard King.

King, who had been working at the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program campus since 1990 and continuously till 2006, passed away on Saturday March 20.

Marshall ISD said that King was an inspiration to students and fellow staff.

The district will share more information regarding the arrangement as they become available.

“Please join us with thoughts and prayers for King’s family at this time, and to those at our DAEP campus whose lives he touched on a daily basis,” They said.